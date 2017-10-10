Rosler: Fleetwood are getting basics right and getting better

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler says his young squad will only get better as the season progresses.

Town have made their best-ever start to a League One season despite a leaky and inconsistent September.

Saturday’s 2-1 win at Plymouth saw Town climb to ninth and competition for places is rife ahead of this weekend’s home clash with Rochdale.

And Rosler saw similarities with last season, when Town made the top four fuelled by an 18 match unbeaten run.

He said: “Overall I think we are getting better, sealing games and doing a professional job. We still look a little bit nervous but we are getting better and compliments to my players.

“We did the basics right on Saturday. The basics for us are spirit, winning mentality, competing our way, running, pressing and obviously our organisation.

“We had far more energy and the substitutes made an impact, especially the physicality from Aiden O’Neill. He won a lot of headers and second balls.

“It was a big help for us that we rested 10 players on Tuesday (against Morecambe in the Checkatrade Trophy) and still won the game. We had the chance to give some players a deserved break so they could be refreshed for Saturday.

“But we also won on Tuesday with good performances and I think that is a compliment to the whole squad. That is what we had last year. We just need to continue doing the same thing and improving because when we keep our mentality right with that young squad we will only get better and better. That is our aim.”

