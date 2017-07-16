Rosler: FK Jablonec fight back speaks volumes for Fleetwood’s character

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler says Town’s late win against Czech First League side FK Jablonec spoke volumes for his side’s character and mentality.

Town went behind against the run of play midway through the second half as Matej Hanousek’s 25-yard effort snuck past Chris Neal at FC Kossen.

Nathan Pond in action against FK Jablonec

But Fleetwood refused to roll over and after Ash Hunter levelled from close range in the 88th minute Joe Maguire scored the winner with the last kick of the game.

The left wing-back’s last-gasp set-piece flew into the net to spark mass celebrations and a pitch invasion from the 70 plus travelling Cod Army.

Rosler says there were many positives to take from the win and that it was a clear improvement from their 2-1 midweek defeat to German 3.Liga side Karlsruher.

He said: “Overall I think it was a very strong performance against a Czech First League team.

“It would have been criminal if we had not got anything out of the game.

“That we won it in the end I think that speaks volumes for our character and mentality.

“I think we played really well against a top side with the way we pressed and the way we attacked them.

“The only thing that was missing was more goals.

“We had so many good counter-attacking opportunities where the final ball was timed wrong or we were offside or we missed an opportunity.

“Overall a lot of positives, there was a clear improvement from the Karlsruher game against a very good side.

“I think they had one chance and their goal, I don’t even think it was a chance, it was a shot from 25-yards.

“I think they had once chance from a cross where our keeper Nealo made a good save.

“Apart from that we were on top, we didn’t give them any time, we pressed them really impressively.

“The fitness is coming on and the players are looking in really good shape, we finish off a very good week with a very strong performance.”

And Rosler was pleased that Town are carrying on where they left off last term by continuing to have a never say die spirit.

He said: “(Late goals) That was us last year, we scored a lot of goals in the last 15-20 minutes, when we wear out people with the way we play and then people are coming on and finishing off.

“For Ash Hunter it is not an unusual situation to come off the bench and score.”