Rosler: Dale moving upwards with Hill

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler praised the work of the man in the opposing dug-out tomorrow at Highbury – Rochdale boss Keith Hill.

Hill is in his second spell at Spotland, having returned to the club in 2013.

He led them to promotion the following year and to three top-10 finishes since then in League One.

Rosler said: “Keith is a very experienced manager. The club has continuity with him both on and off the field.

“They need to sell like we need to. They are living by selling players and they are doing that really well.

“He is always trying to find new talent and he keeps them in the league.

“One season they will be a real contender for play-offs, another they are mid-table but they have never really been in danger to go down.

“I think Keith Hill did a really good job when you consider their resources and I think their board know exactly what they have with such an experienced manager at that level.”

Town took only one point from Rochdale last season and are bidding to bounce back from successive home league defeats to Southend (4-2) and Charlton (3-1).

Rosler said: “We won two games last week and hopefully we can build on that.

“I think Rochdale are coming on the back of five clean sheets in six games, so they find a way to shore things up.

“We know all about them. They have a good balance between energy and strength in their team.

“Last year they made it difficult for us and we expect a difficult game. We want to make sure we stay in the game. In the last home games, for different reasons we were forced to chase the game.”

Rosler added: “We have been pretty consistent in the last 14 months.

“At the moment we probably feel it is a little bit easier to play away from home. That probably suits our young team. When we play home games,

“I think it is important that our players are patient and even more so our supporters. It does not help when you hear moans and the groans after 10 minutes. I think it is important the crowd realise we try to find a way to take the initiative and win.

“People now know about Fleetwood. They have us on the radar. They know our strengths and our weaknesses and they are setting up to do certain things. It is important that we find the right balance.

“We have had very good home performances in our Checkatrade games, against Rotherham and in the first half against Wimbledon.”