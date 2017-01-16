Rosler buoyed by Town fans’ show of support

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler hailed the Cod Army after his side stormed to a 3-1 victory over Bristol Rovers in a heated affair at Highbury.

Goals from Ash Hunter and Cian Bolger gave Town an early 2-0 lead but some dubious decisions from the man in black, Darren England, got Town boss Rosler and the crowd’s backs up.

Fleetwood fans show their support

Rovers captain Tom Lockyer only picked up a yellow card for what looked like an off-the-ball elbow on David Ball just before the break.

Rovers fought back in the second half as a rare mistake from Town defenders Conor McLaughlin and Nathan Pond, who collided as they went for the same ball in the box, allowing Billy Bodin to steal in and pull a goal back.

The fiery atmosphere was ramped up moments later with both dugouts exchanging harsh words and signals after Pond, who injured his knee in the collision, struggled to recover.

However, after Fleetwood put the ball out, the visitors failed to give it back.

Fleetwood Town's Nathan Pond reacts to an injury

It led to a feisty end off the pitch but Ball brought the class back with a fine solo effort late on to clinch a 3-1 win.

And Rosler says the fans helped his men over the line as they made it 13 games unbeaten and held on to sixth position in the League One table in the process.

He said: “We went up 2-0 relatively quick but we needed to put in a lot.

“They had one or two big chances in the first half; our keeper (Alex Cairns) made some fantastic saves to keep the lead.

“If we had conceded in the first half it would have been more difficult.

“In the second half we restricted them majority-wise from shots outside the box.

“Their goal was a gift for them but in the second half they pumped us with long balls and just went for second balls.

“They have a lot of energy, they have the luxury of rotating the team very much; we were running out of a little bit of energy especially in midfield in the second half.

“Those are the games you have to win; I think the third goal killed it off.

“It was heated it was a proper game, the atmosphere was brilliant, the supporters supported us.

“I think they helped; the way they supported the team helped us to stay firm and get the three points.”