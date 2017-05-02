Rosler appeals to Fleetwood fans: Make noise for the boys

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler has urged the Cod Army to keep up the good work and turn out in their numbers once again to support the club’s first-ever League One play-off bid.

Town face Bradford City over two legs in the semi-finals, with the first match on Thursday at Valley Parade and the second at Highbury on Sunday. The winners will face Scunthorpe or Millwall at Wembley on May 20.

Fleetwood’s final game of the regular campaign was a near sell-out, with more than 4,700 witnessing the goalless draw with Port Vale that saw Town drop a place to fourth.

Although that crowd was boosted by 700 Vale fans, hoping in vain to see their side avoid relegation, the Cod Army was in fine voice even though their slim hopes of automatic promotion were dashed.

And Rosler called for more of the same this Thursday and Sunday. Asked about the support, he said: “Very good.

“Obviously a big part of that was the away support but that is now what we need. We need that at Bradford on Thursday.

“It will be an evening game on Sunday (6.30pm). By then we have to be in the tie. We want to have a good away result that gives us a chance to get over the line in the home game.”

Tickets for both legs and coach travel are available now from the club shop at Highbury.

Tickets for Valley Parade are priced £20 for adults, £15 for over-60s and full-time students, £10 for under-16s and £5 for under-11s (who must be accompanied).

Coaches depart at 4pm and all tickets cost £5. Prices for Sunday’s Highbury rematch vary from stand to stand.

Memorial Stand tickets are priced at £17 for adults, £13 for over-65s and £5 for students and under-18s.

Highbury Stand tickets are priced £19 for adults, £14 for over-65s and £6 for students/under-18s.

Parkside Stand tickets cost £20 for adults, £15 for over-65s and £7 for students/U18s. Under-fives are admitted free to all stands.

Season ticket holders have until 5pm tomorrow to secure their seats.