Rosler and Cairns miss out on awards

His incredible triple save at Northampton not only caught the eye of Manchester United keeper David De Gea but also saw Fleetwood shot-stopper Alex Cairns nominated as League One’s player of the month for August.

He was pipped to the post for the prize by six-goal Peterborough forward Jack Marriot, with Town head coach Uwe Rosler (right) also beaten by Posh opposition to the manager of the month prize as Grant McCann won.

Town got the nominations for three clean sheets and three wins last month, against Rotherham, Northampton and AFC Wimbledon.

They lost their last game of the month 3-1 at Bristol Rovers but Cairns says that nobody is reading too much in Town’s good start.

He said: “I’m delighted about the player of the month award nomination nut it is not just about me – it is a team effort.

“The gaffer was nominated as well. It shows we have got off to a good start but there is still a long way to go and we will take it game by game.”

Last season Oldham were one of only a handful of teams to beat Fleetwood.

Town lost 2-0 at Boundary Park on April 8.

Tomorrow they host an Oldham side who are out of form, having lost all five league games.

They currently lie at the foot of the table but Cairns says eighth-placed Fleetwood will not read anything into their opposition’s league standing and will take nothing for granted.

He said: “Last season Oldham were a very good side. They bring a lot to the table, a very physical side. I’m looking forward to playing them like I do every game

“It is a busy month but we are looking forward to each game.

“I love playing games, so bring it on.

“I don’t think you look at the league table for a while. You just focus on yourself as a team and an individual and look at your progress.

“Obviously results are important. It is a results-based industry but we won’t read toomuch into it and approach the game the same as the rest – attack the game as hard as possible.”

Town did not play last weekend due to their game at Blackburn being postponed until October 31 due to the hosts’ international call-ups.

But Cairns says Fleetwood have not been resting up during their 10 match-free days.

He said: “We understood it was a good opportunity to get on the training pitch and work on a few things

“Obviously the manager likes to do a lot of work on the training pitch, as do we.

“We buy into everything he and the coaching staff do for us.”