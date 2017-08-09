Rodgers must learn from costly red card says Fleetwood boss

Uwe Rosler hopes young defender Harvey Rodgers learns from a harsh lesson as the debutant’s red card put an end to any hopes of a Fleetwood Town League Cup comeback against Carlisle.

Rosler believes Hull City signing Rodgers’ red card cost his men the game as the defender was sent off for kicking out at a Carlisle man after a tussle in Town’s box during extra-time.

That came five minutes after Tom Miller’s 101st- minute header restored Carlisle’s lead after Jordy Hiwula netted his first Fleetwood goal to cancel out Shaun Miller’s 22nd-minute chip.

The 2-1 scoreline means Town have still not won a League Cup tie after six attempts but Rosler says the 20-year-old is young and will learn from the mistake.

He said: “I have not seen it and I don’t want to talk about it. He did it and it cost us the game.

“But he is a young player. We can’t be too harsh on him. I think he will beat himself up. He probably will not have slept.

“But I said to him to come back on Wednesday, walk in the building, chest out and we go again.

“That is football. That is a harsh lesson for him and that is why he came to us – to learn those lessons. But make sure it is not happening too often.”

And Rosler hopes Hiwula gets confidence from his goal as he joined fellow new boy Conor McAleny in opening his Town account.

The Fleetwood boss also justified making six changes from the 2-0 Rotherham win on Saturday as Town’s quest to reach the second round of the League Cup for the first ever time rolls on.

He said: “We made a few changes.

“I think it is important that when you believe and trust in your squad that everybody gets opportunity to show, it did not turn out how we wanted it.

“First half I have to give credit to Carlisle, they were very good.

“Some players struggled with the physicality and game management on the pitch.

“That lead to the fact Carlisle were quite comfortable, second half with the introduction of Conor McAleny and Kyle Dempsey the game changed completely in our favour, we camped in their half.

“Chance after chance and finally we got the goal from Jordy.

“I’m very happy he got that goal because it gives him more confidence.

“I thought we would win it in extra time and continue our form from the second half but obviously the red card killed us and I think the air went out of the balloon.

“In the end Carlisle were worthy winners.”