REVEALED: Fleetwood Town’s 2017/18 League One fixture list

Fleetwood Town will host newly relegated Rotherham United on the opening day of the new 2017/18 League One season.

Uwe Rosler’s side missed out on promotion to the Championship by a whisker last term as they finished fourth in League One but lost 1-0 on aggregate in the play-offs to Bradford City and they will kick-off the new campaign against former Championship side Rotherham United.

The Fylde coast derby is back on this term as Fleetwood host newly promoted League Two play-off winners and Lancashire rivals Blackpool on November 25 before travelling to Bloomfield Road on April 14.

It will be a season full of North West derbies with Town’s first scheduled for September 2 when they travel to Blackburn Rovers’ Ewood Park stadium for the first time in the league before hosting the recently relegated Championship outfit for the first time in the league on January 20.

Rosler’s former side Wigan Athletic travel to Highbury on December 9 with Rosler set to return to his former stomping ground the DW Stadium on April 21.

Town will not have to travel far this Christmas as they host Gillingham on Saturday 23 and face a familiar festive double-header against Greater Manchester sides Oldham Athletic and Bury on December 26 and December 30.

Last year Town hosted the duo over the festive period but this year they will travel to Oldham on Boxing Day and head to Gigg Lane on January 30 with a home fixture against Bradford City on New Year’s Day completing the Christmas schedule.

Over the Easter weekend Town will travel to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday March 31 and host Bristol Rovers on Easter Monday.

August 5 Rotherham United H

August 8 Carabo Cup First Round v Carlisle H

August 12 Northampton Town A

August 19 AFC Wimbledon H

August 26 Bristol Rovers A

September 2 Blackburn Rovers A (international weekend)

September 9 Oldham Athletic H

September 12 Bury H

September 16 Portsmouth A

September 23 Southend United H

September 26 Bradford City A

September 30 Charlton Athletic H

October 7 Plymouth Argyle A (international weekend)

October 14 Rochdale H

October 17 Scunthorpe A

October 21 Shrewsbury Town A

October 28 Oxford United H

November 4 FA Cup First Round

November 11 Milton Keynes Dons A (international weekend)

November 18 Doncaster Rovers H

November 21 Walsall A

November 25 Blackpool H

December 2 FA Cup Second Round

December 9 Wigan Athletic A

December 16 Peterborough United H

December 23 Gillingham H

December 26 Oldham Athletic A

December 30 Bury A

January 1 Bradford City H

January 6 Portsmouth H

January 13 Southend A

January 20 Blackburn Rovers H

January 27 Gillingham A

February 3 Scunthorpe United H

February 10 Rochdale A

February 13 Shrewsbury Town H

February 17 Doncaster Rovers A

Februrary 24 Milton Keynes Dons H

March 3 Oxford United A

March 10 Plymouth Argyle H

March 17 Charlton Athletic A

March 24 Northampton Town H (international weekend)

March 31 AFC Wimbledon A

April 2 Bristol Rovers H

April 7 Rotherham United A

April 14 Blackpool A

April 21 Wigan Athletic H

April 28 Peteborough A

May 5 Walsall H