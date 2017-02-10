Record-breaking run smells like team spirit

Fleetwood wing-back Amari’i Bell says the camp is full of confidence as they aim to stretch their record-breaking unbeaten run to 14 against Rochdale this weekend.

Bell’s late leveller ensured Town made it 13 unbeaten as they drew 1-1 at Charlton Athletic last Saturday.

It is the club’s best unbeaten league run since they climbed into the Football League in 2012.

However, they are still a long way off the 29-game unbeaten run amassed in that 2011-12 Conference promotion season.

But Bell, 22, who reportedly had Premier League side Crystal Palace and a host of Championship clubs sniffing around him in the January transfer window, says the belief in the dressing room is high with the players aware that they may never experience an unbeaten run like their current spree again.

He said: “Everyone is over the moon, maybe no-one will do this again so it is a good positive and it keeps the dressing room happy.

“Everyone is coming together and we believe in what we are doing, the way we are playing, the manager and the other staff the things they have brought to us I think that is everything.”

It was a rare right-footed effort from Bell at the Valley that saw Town retain fourth spot in the League One table.

After netting his first goal for the club against Southport, Bell has now got his highest league tally of three and is hoping for a few more.

He said: “Hopefully I can get a few more, as long as the team wins and we get a few points I’m happy with that.

“But that late goal shows that we never give up, we keep going right to the end and that is what we are doing all the time.

“We are still a bit disappointed that we did not start the first half as well as the second but it is good to go to the Valley and get something.

“I thought we looked positive and we looked like we could have got another goal but on another day maybe we would have got a few more chances.

“We kept on going, kept believing and got there in there in the end.”