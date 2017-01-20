Ram Rawson’s raring to go at the Ricoh

Coventry’s new defender Farrend Rawson faces a baptism of fire against a Fleetwood side who have scored in every league game away from home this season.

Free-scoring Town have only failed to hit the net once in League One all season, when they drew 0-0 with Coventry’s relegation rivals Bury at Highbury on Boxing Day.

Two of Uwe Rosler’s strikers, David Ball and Ash Hunter, reached double figures in Town’s 3-1 home win over Bristol Rovers last weekend but Rosler’s men had another rare goal drought as they lost 1-0 at home to Championship side Bristol City in Tuesday’s FA Cup third-round replay.

Now 20-year-old Rawson, who has joined the Sky Blues on-loan from Championship side Derby County until the end of the season, says he is ready for the challenge ahead as he bids to help the Sky Blues move away from the foot of the table – they are currently four points from safety.

Speaking to the club’s website, Rawson said he thrives under pressure as they prepare to host sixth-placed Town. “I am very happy to have signed. I am looking forward to the challenge ahead and hopefully I can hit the ground running.

Despite not having yet made his senior Rams debut, Rawson has already had a taste of Championship football. The giant defender has enjoyed two loan stints with Rotherham, where he won many plaudits.

He added: “At the bottom of the table you have to scrap. I like to do both sides of the game, and if they need a tough centre-half I can be that.

“It’s definitely important to be playing senior football. Under-23s football is good but it is a step up to the first team that shapes you. That is where you get graded.

“It’s a lot more physical and a lot more demanding and at the end of the day points are on the line.”

The Sky Blues have not won in the league since defeating Chesterfield at the start of November.

Although they have had some success since in the cups, reaching the quarter-finals of the Checkatrade Trophy, Coventry’s last nine League One fixtures have yielded only two points.

But manager Russell Slade believes there is still time to stop the rot. He said: “The league position doesn’t lie. The numbers do not lie and there is no excuse over a season.

“However, there are still plenty of points to be won and we still have a wonderful opportunity to do something about it.

“It’s a challenge but we have to embrace it and be mentally tough in these circumstances. We have to make the right decisions and the right choices.”