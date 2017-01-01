Pressure all on Shrews claims Rosler

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler says Shrewsbury are the clear favourites and will be under all the pressure when the teams meet at Greenhous Meadow tomorrow.

The Shrews are in League One’s bottom four, while Town start 2017 a point outside the play-off zone after Josh Law’s stoppage-time own goal sealed Saturday’s 1-0 home win over Oldham.

But Rosler says the extra day for rest and recovery gives Shrewsbury, who lost 2-1 at Rochdale on Friday night, a big advantage.

He said: “The disappointing thing for us is that Shrewsbury have a day more recovery than us and I think at this time of the year that is a big advantage ... they are clear favourites.”

Paul Hurst’s Shrews have lost their last two, while Fleetwood are on a 10-game unbeaten run – three of those matches against tomorrow’s opponents in the league and FA Cup.

Town have won both Highbury encounters, including last month’s FA Cup second- round replay after a goalless stalemate at Greenhous Meadow.

Hurst claimed the “better side went out” of the cup and Rosler reflected on their three meetings: “I think they were always tight games.

“Shrewsbury felt a little bit hard done by in the last game but I don’t think so – it was a clear red card (for the Shrews’ Adam El-Abd) and in the second half we were clearly on top.

“He (Hurst) is a good colleague – I just didn’t agree with his statement. There is no problem. We are not arguing. He will motivate his team, we motivate (ours).

“They have a big advantage and they need to make it count. The pressure is all on them.”