Pond’s plaudits for smart Alex after crucial save

Fleetwood’s Nathan Pond says he owes keeper Alex Cairns a pint after the shot-stopper’s penalty heroics ensured the skipper’s 450th game did not end on a sour note.

Pond has now featured across seven divisions but his milestone could have ended in defeat against Swindon Town but for Cairns.

With the score locked at 1-1 after David Ball had cancelled out Luke Norris’ opener Pond was ruled to have tripped Jermaine Hylton in the box but Cairns pulled off a fine diving save to tip away Michael Doughty’s spot-kick.

Pond, who passed a late fitness test after landing awkwardly on his ankle in the FA Cup win over Shrewsbury, said: “I owe Alex Cairns a lot, I brought down the guy for the penalty, he saved my bacon on a special occasion for me so I owe him a pint!

“I didn’t really think about it, I know it is 450 but it was just another game; obviously I was a bit of a doubt before the game so I didn’t really say much about it before the game just in case I didn’t make the starting line-up but I managed to pass the fitness test and Cairnsy, I owe him a drink because it could have been 450 and no points and I give it away for the losing goal.

“I’m happy that he saved the penalty and it is a good point in the end.”

Town are unbeaten in their last eight games and are now eighth in the table and two points off the play-offs.

While Fleetwood are eight unbeaten, Bury have lost their last eight games.

Pond said: “Bury are on a losing streak at the moment but we are not taking anything for granted because every losing streak comes to an end eventually.

“We don’t want to be the ones (they end it against) and we are just going to go out there and do our job.”

Pond says the club’s Christmas visit to Brian House Children’s Hospice encourages more people to donate and support the charity that specialises in palliative care for children.

He said: “It puts life into perspective really. It is a great thing that they are doing for the children and we have funded towards that a bit.

“We hope other people realise the job they have got on their hands and help fund the things they are trying to do for the children.”

For more details, to donate or volunteer see: www.trinityhospice.co.uk/brian-house