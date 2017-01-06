Pond hopes Town can keep calm and make history

Fleetwood captain Nathan Pond has seen a lot during his 14-year stint at the club – and is happy to see the side producing their best unbeaten run since their non-league days.

Town were promoted to the Football League in 2012 but Uwe Rosler’s side is setting new club records after making it 11 games unbeaten in all competitions for the first time in the Football League thanks to a 1-0 win at Shrewsbury on Monday.

Pond just signed a contract extension and hopes to keep that unbeaten run going when Fleetwood face only their second FA Cup third round clash at Bristol City.

He said: “We haven’t had one of those runs since the Conference days and it should be one of our best runs since we have turned into a Football League club.

“We need to keep it going, (double figures) is just a marker and we need to keep going and see how far we can go.

“As long as the run keeps going we will be happy.”

That win at Shrewsbury was Town’s third away win of the campaign and moved them up to sixth in the table.

Pond says that if Town can keep up their fine home form and improve on the road they should be there or thereabouts at the end of the season.

He said: “We still need to pick up away from home but we are improving away from home and we are picking up points where we would not have picked up nothing in the earlier games of the season.”