Pond calls on Fleetwood fans to make some noise for their boys

Fleetwood Town skipper Nathan Pond has issued a message to the clubs’s fans; make the noise tomorrow and we will do our all to topple Bolton Wanderers.

Town are two points behind the Wanderers going into a final day home clash against Port Vale.

Vale need a win to give themselves a shot at safety as they are a point off safety in the last relegation spot.

Town need Peterborough United to beat Bolton on their home turf and beat vale to leapfrog Phil Parkinson’s side on the final day.

Pond wants the whole community to come out in their numbers and cheer them over the line with a play-off spot the minimum reward this season.

He said: “I’ve got a message for the Cod Army; get yourselves down to Highbury for our final home game of the season, fill the stands, make lots of noise and hopefully we can make you proud.

“It will be an exciting game, Port Vale need to win, we need to win, obviously results elsewhere need to go our way but make the noise and we will do the best we can for you and see where it takes us.”

It was a message stressed by chairman Andy Pilley earlier this week and one echoed by head coach Uwe Rosler.

He said: “I would really appreciate it when we can fill the stadium with the majority of the people from Fleetwood.

“I know Fleetwood has not the biggest population but there are a lot of people who have enjoyed their football this season.

“As a support for the game first and foremost but also for the appreciation of our players that would be fantastic. Hopefully the last game of the season the Fleetwood people can come in their numbers and make that home game a memorable one.”

The reverse fixture at Vale Park in November saw Jimmy Ryan hobble off with a foot injury that has seen him sidelined ever since.

But Rosler says there is good news regarding the midfielder’s injury.

He said: “Jimmy is back in training now; that does not mean he is necessarily 100 per cent match fit for 90 minutes but it is fantastic that we have everyone on the training pitch.

“His contribution in training is so important now, we have good training sessions, positive pitches, building confidence on the training pitch, and for that I’m really pleased everyone is on it.

“It is fantastic to see him back and I hope he brings himself into a position that he can be considered to be part when is needed in the later stages.”