Plenty of positives for Rosler from Fleetwood defeat in Austria

Uwe Rosler says Fleetwood’s encounter with Karlsruher SC was a good test as new signings bed in and Town aim to get physically, mentally and technically ready for the new season.

The Germans won 2-1 but Rosler says there were plenty of positives as Town fought back after conceding twice in the opening 10 minutes, Devante Cole scoring with an instinctive flick-on from close range following Cian Bolger’s header.

Karlsruher scored their second from a set-piece and Rosler said his team would not have conceded such a goal last season, though he stressed Town have plenty of time to improve before the League One campaign begins at home to Rotherham on August 5.

He said: “Overall we played a much stronger opposition than on Friday (a 1-0 win over Queen of the South). It was a completely different level. They are starting in two weeks, so they were ahead of us – you could see that from the way they started.

“The beginning of the game was probably too quick. We were not used to that level but after being 2-0 down we adapted really will.

“Until 60 minutes, when we made the most substitutions, we were equal, we scored a goal, we had chances to score, we moved the ball occasionally quite quickly, the new players adapted to their position and I was quite pleased. In the last 30 minutes I don’t think we could compete in the way we did in the first 30.

“It was a good finish from Devante and I think we looked good from the front.

“We pressed really well. We look physically in a good shape already and we were right into the game.

“Unfortunately we conceded from a set-piece. You can see the new players coming in are trying to find their feet on set-pieces and that sort of goal we would not have conceded last season, that is for sure.

“But that is what pre-season is about – getting physically, technically and mentally ready for the season and I think that test was very good for us.”

After a couple of days of intense training, and with some players on the field more than an hour yesterday, Rosler says they will have some time off today.

He added: “The players looked fine, so far no injuries reported. Wednesday will be a short training session and we have the afternoon off.”