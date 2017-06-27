Players’ top marks for new Town strip

Fleetwood Town’s new kit has got the seal of approval from star striker Wes Burns.

The 22-year-old forward joined centre-half Cian Bolger in modelling Town’s new-look strip ahead of the release on Saturday.

The new Puma gear has retained Town’s traditional red and white colour scheme but with a new button-neck element and shoulder detailing.

And Burns, who joined the club from Championship side Bristol City in January, is looking forward to starting his first full season as a permanent fixture at Highbury in the new design for the 2017/18 League One campaign.

He said: “I really like the new kit. I think Puma have done a good job with the details.”

The new replica shirts are priced at £40 for adults. Junior shirts are priced £30 as are Mini-Kits for those aged four and under.

The kits go on sale in the club shop at Highbury from 9am this Saturday andMartin Booker, who heads the club’s commercial department, thanked fans for their patience.

He said: “We are delighted to release the new home kit in readiness for new campaign.

“We love the latest design by Puma and thank our fans for being patient for the unveiling. The kit will go on sale on Saturday at Highbury Stadium.”

Last season’s aqua and navy away kit will be retained for 2017-18.

n Town’s Easter fixture at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday March 31 has been moved forward 24 hours to Good Friday, March 30, still with a 3pm kick-off.