Pilley is relishing the underdog tag in play-offs

Fleetwood owner Andy Pilley is relishing the underdog tag as his club targets a historic promotion to the Championship.

Pilley has orchestrated a rapid rise from the depths of non-league and his club is just three games from the second tier of English football.

The aggregate winners after Fleetwood’s two games against Bradford will face Millwall or former Town boss Graham Alexander’s Scunthorpe at Wembley on May 20.

Pilley said: “The bookies have us down as the underdogs. They are very rarely wrong, so we will gladly take that role.

“I think we relish the role of the underdog going to Bradford, where there will be 20,000 people.

“It will be quite an event and something we could only dream of years ago. Now we are looking forward to it very much.”

Pilley believes Town can defy the odds and added: “I’m confident, I really am. Nobody has beaten us heavily. Milton Keynes (4-1) was the heaviest defeat but they snatched a couple of late goals as we pushed everybody forwards.

“I think there will be everything to play for come Sunday and we have already shown we are capable of beating Bradford. I see no reason why we should not do it again.

“Bradford are a footballing team, who like to get the ball down and play, similar to ourselves. I’m sure these games will be fantastic spectacles. Both the league games were very exciting and there was nothing between the teams.

“The prize is enormous – a place at Wembley and a place in the Championship for the winner. I can’t wait.”