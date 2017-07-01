No Saturday off for Fleetwood birthday boy

Fleetwood midfielder Bobby Grant will celebrate his birthday on the training ground at Poolfoot Farm today.

rant turns 27 today but will be continuing his fitness and conditioning work ahead of Monday’s official start of pre-season for Town.

The former Scunthorpe and Blackpool man was in jovial mood as he prepares for his 11th pre-season.

Speaking about spending his birthday in training, the midfielder said: “Unfortunately – the big 27! I feel a lot older than that.

“But it is part of the job and I enjoy coming to work. The Mrs and the family aren’t happy I’m in on my birthday but I told them to ring the gaffer!”

Grant and Markus Schwabl linked up with the club’s development squad this week for conditioning work, having missed the senior squad’s week because Grant was on holiday and Schwabl on honeymoon.

Joining them were new signings Harvey Rodgers and Conor McAleny.

Grant joked that his first target was to get through this gruelling week. He said: “The lads who were in last week told me the running would be hard, so I expected it.

“I will look at what the manager expects from me, what he wants from me and set my targets from there.

Conor McLaughlin and Jimmy Ryan have now officially left the club after their contracts expired. Right-back McLaughlin is expected to join Championship new boys Millwall, while it is thought midfielder Ryan will stay in League One.

Town boss Uwe Rosler is third-favourite with the bookies to fill the vacancy at Preston after Simon Grayson left to join Sunderland.

At 5/1, Rosler is behind Scunthorpe’s ex-Fleetwood boss Graham Alexander and favourite Neil Lennon

Rosler and his assistant Rob Kelly, who had two spells as caretaker manager at Deepdale, both signed contract extensions last month, meaning North End may well be priced out of a move for the duo by the need for compensation.