New Fleetwood deal for keeper Cairns

Fleetwood Town have fended off interest in clean sheet maestro Alex Cairns by tying the keeper down until 2021.

Cairns joined the club from Rotherham on a two-year deal last summer and has now penned a new two-year contract with the option for an extension that should keep him at Highbury for another four years.

The 24-year-old, who made his first-ever Football League start in the 2-1 win over Chesterfield in November, has reportedly attracted the interest of Premier League West Ham and a number of Championship clubs after 18 clean sheets in 35 appearances.

But with Town fighting for automatic promotion in the final game of the League One season, Cairns has committed his future to the club he joined on a free transfer exactly 11 months ago.

Cairns said: “This has been my breakthrough season and I’m absolutely buzzing with how the team have done. Onwards and upwards.

“The fans and the manager have been brilliant with me. The club has been absolutely amazing with me and I’m looking forward to progressing my career with this club.

“I know the club have long- term ambitions. I’m hoping to match that ambition and go as high as we can. All the lads are on a high and it was a no-brainer to sign the contract.”

The stopper was named junior fans’ player of the year at the club’s annual awards evening last night.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted. Winning any award is fantastic.”

Now the keeper wants to cap a fine personal season with promotion, either automatically or via the play-offs.

Asked whether Fleetwood could usurp Bolton for second place by beating Port Vale at Highbury, he said: “I think I’d be silly to not try to believe that. Stranger things have happened. It will be a hard game but I’m looking forward to it.

“I want to make it the best season I’ve ever had personally and as a team.

“A lot of us have never been in this position before but we have to embrace it and enjoy it.”