McLaughlin: Sheffield United win gave us belief

Fleetwood full-back Conor McLaughlin says that incredible 2-0 win under the floodlights at champions Sheffield United’s home stomping ground gave them the belief that this season could be special.

McLaughlin’s fine strike and Devante Cole’s chip gave Town all three points at Bramall Lane in January and the 25-year-old full-back says the win gave them confidence.

McLaughlin said: “It was a brilliant night for me (at Sheffield United). I think that night gave us the belief that we could go on and do something really special this year.

“We won away to the eventual league champions and it was so convincingly the way we did it. We went on an unbelievable run during that and I think that is what gave us the belief.”

It was a game that was right in the midst of Town’s 18-match unbeaten run and the club has already made history this season, whatever happens when they face Port Vale on Sunday with a first-ever spot in the League One play-offs secured and a chance to pip Bolton to second.

And McLaughlin says if they do have to compete in the play-offs , he fancies Town’s chances against anyone.

He said: “It is huge. We just have to take care of ourselves and whatever happens, happens. If it is meant to be, it is meant to be but if it goes to the play-offs, as the gaffer says, we fancy ourselves against anyone.”