McLaughlin: Lows have inspired this high

This time last season Fleetwood full-back Conor McLaughlin had a dream trip to Euro 16 on the horizon, but before that he admitted to experiencing one of the “lowest of the lows” as Town just scraped survival on the final day.

Twelve months on and Town could hardly be in a better position.

The club have gone from beating the drop on the final day to the brink of promotion to the Championship.

Town are third in the League One table, guaranteed a play-off spot with a shot at automatic promotion on the final day.

Fleetwood need to beat a Port Vale and hope – unlikely as it may be – that Bolton lose at home to a Peterborough side destined for mid-table mediocrity.

The 25-year-old full-back has been deployed at wing-back for the majority of the term, a role he has also played for Northern Ireland after making history last summer by becoming the first Town man ever to play in a major international tournament.

For the turnaround in fortunes the defender credits head coach Rosler, who took over just three days before the start of the season, the team spirit and a desire never again to be in the position they were in last term.

He said: “I think it’s a mix of the management team and the staff. The team spirit has been unbelievable this year. It is one of the best teams I have been involved in.

“Last year was one of the lowest lows you can have fighting against relegation every week. The players who were here last year have used that as we don’t want to be in that position again.”