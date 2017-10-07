McLaughlin is an example to Fleetwood Town’s squad

Conor McLaughlin might have left Fleetwood Town but the club is still not far from his thoughts, writes ROSIE SWARBRICK.

Town head coach Uwe Rosler says the full-back, who joined Millwall and stepped up to the Championship over the summer, got in touch after Town’s 3-0 win over Bradford last week.

Town followed that result with defeat against Charlton Athletic last weekend before Tuesday’s Checkatrade Trophy victory against Morecambe.

As they prepare to face Plymouth Argyle today Rosler says the defender, who featured in Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifying defeat against Germany on Thursday, should provide an example to his young players.

At the age of 25, McLaughlin has not only made the step up a division but is now also a regular starter for the Lions.

Rosler says that is down to patience and honing his craft at Highbury to then make the step and stay in the team.

He said: “We texted back and forward the other day. He texted me a very nice message after the Bradford game.

“I texted him back and I still have good contact with Conor.

“He is a fantastic professional; I’m really happy for him that he has adapted so quickly to the Championship.

“I said straight away when Millwall made their signings that they signed the best right-back in the league and the best left-back (James Meredith); hungry, quality League One players ready for the next step into the Championship.

“I’m really pleased for Conor.

“In general everything is 100 mph, so patience is sometimes not the quality we have in the DNA of people today.

“Sometimes you have to prepare yourself, you have to do the miles on the clock and get the games before you reach that level.

“You see it in Conor, he is 25, going into the Championship and he nails his place down immediately and he stays there.

“He will now, probably for the next seven or eight years, he will play Championship football or maybe higher.

“And sometimes people have five good games and think they have to move on and they are not prepared.

“That is a great example of Conor McLaughlin being patient over time, coming here to Fleetwood, being over time one of the more consistent performers.

“He is a great professional, a great person and then when he is asked to step up, he steps up, plays game after game and stays there.

“It is a great example for our younger players.”