MATCH REPORT: Peterborough 1 Fleetwood 2

Fleetwood Town just squeezed past Peterborough to clinch all three points and surpass their 74 point target.

It was a Jekyl and Hyde performance from hosts Peterborough with Town’s dominance in a sparkling first-half leading the home faithful to boo off their team after goals from Bobby Grant and Ash Eastham gave Town a 2-0 cushion at the break.

But a rejuvenated Posh side came out fighting 20 minutes into the second-half with Craig Mackail-Smith pulling a goal back and setting up a nerve-wracking grandstand finish as the pressure told but Town stood strong to pick up another three points and retain the six-point gap on seventh-placed Southend as Uwe Rosler’s third-placed side climbed to within four points of second-placed Bolton.

Rosler made three changes from the side that lost 2-0 at Oldham for the clash at Peterborough.

Defender Eastham, full-back Amari’i Bell and Kyle Dempsey returned to the starting line-up in place of the injured Cian Bolger with Markus Schwabl and Martyn Woolford moving to the bench.

Fleetwood showed their intent from the off with Ash Hunter dancing towards goal and stinging McGee’s palms with a fierce effort.

The pitch was a vast improvement on last weekend’s chewed up Oldham turf with Town playing their natural free-flowing passing game on the lush green surface.

But it was the Posh who nearly took the lead despite Town’s dominance with Craig Mackail-Smith curling the ball straight at Cairns.

Defence splitting runs from Bell and Dempsey saw firstly Grant and Ball waste great chances but Town were clinical on the next attempt.

Bell sent Ball in on the left of the box and he unselfishly squared the ball to Grant who tapped the ball home in the 23rd minute.

Town had two huge chances to increase their lead as Peteborough continued to fall apart with Davies and Pond going close from corner situations.

McCann had reacted angrily to accusations the Posh players were already on the beach after their 1-0 defeat to struggling Coventry last term but the defence at least certainly had their sombreros on as they allowed Town’s deflated attack to rebuild their confidence.

After more unsuccessful attempts from Grant and Bell the Posh crumbled once again with Glendon the magician on the right flank as he put the ball on a plate for Eastham to tap in his second of the season in the 42nd minute.

Fleetwood’s dominance was that telling boos echoed round London Road at half-time as the home faithful showed their dismay with Town steamrolling into the interval and it looked like more goals would flow after the break but as we have seen in recent weeks this side do not keep to a script as the pressure of a promotion chase seeps in.

After an electric first half it was a dull start to the second 45 before a penalty appeal sparked the game back into life with the Peterborough players upping their game after a dire first half.

Mackail-Smith competed with Cairns to meet the ball but the two collided in the box, it looked like Eddie Ilderton would point to the spot but instead he waved away the claim.

The decision riled the spikey home support but the Posh got their goal moments later as Ash Hunter lost the ball on a counter with Marcus Maddison stormed down the left flank and whipped in a peach of a cross that Mackail-Smith poked home in the 68th minute.

The Posh nearly levelled in the 83rd minute but Cairns pulled off a sensational reaction save to thwart the unmarked Mackail-Smith in the six-yard box after Smith had out-foxed Bell on the right to whip in a tantalising cross.

Like Peterborough did in the first half Town crumbled at the back under pressure with Cairns just doing enough to stop the lively Mackail-Smith latching onto another cross into the box as Town struggled to contain the Posh on the wings.

Up the other end Burns nearly scored his first league goal of the season as he pounced on Ball’s chip in the box but McGee just did enough to thwart the forward from close range as Fleetwood just held on to clinch another vital three points and surpass the 74 point target.

Cairns, McLaughlin, Eastham, Pond, Davies, Bell, Dempsey (Brannagan, 78), Glendon (Schwabl, 87), Grant, Hunter (Burns, 70), Ball. Subs not used: Urwin, Davis, Nirennold, Woolford.

Peterborough: McGee, Smith, Hughes, Bostick, Maddison, Mackail-Smith, Da Silva Lopes (Forrester, 54), Chettle (Morais, 46), Freestone, Borg (Taylor, 82), Grant. Subs not used: Tyler, Inman, Nichols, Binnom-Williams.

Referee Eddie Ilderton