MATCH REPORT: Gillingham 2 Fleetwood 3

Kyle Dempsey’s last-gasp winner ensured the race for automatic promotion goes down to the final day.

Dempsey’s injury time rocket clinched all three points as Town fought back from 2-1 down to win 3-2 at the Gills and keep the heat on Bolton with just one game to go.

Fleetwood are still two points behind Bolton with a huge game next Sunday at home to Port Vale to settle who will clinch promotion to the Championship.

Fresh off the back of opening his Town account in the 1-0 win over Millwall Davies had an early sight of goal as he nodded Glendon’s free-kick towards goal with Ball just diverting the header into Holy’s arms.

It was a slow start to proceedings with Gillingham’s Parker nodding the ball onto the roof of the net up the other end.

After a tame opening Fleetwood sprang into life just before the half hour mark with Bell’s first-time effort from a well-worked Glendon corner just batted away by Holy.

But it was the Gills who took the lead just before half-time as Lee Martin whipped a corner from the left up towards Rehman at the back stick with his header clattering onto the inside of the post before hitting a scrambling Cairns and rolling over the line.

Rosler made a change at the break removing skipper Pond for Bolger with the central defender making an immediate impact in both boxes.

And Town got themselves back in it in the 54th minute as Ball’s knock-down was rifled home by Hunter.

The goal reinvigorated Town with Grant nearly giving the visitors the lead as his effort from just inside the box crashes off the left post and just missed the run of the lurking Hunter.

But it was the Gills who re-took the lead in the 65th minute after Eastham was harshly punished for fouling Cody McDonald just outside the box with Donnelly’s subsequent set-piece taking a big deflection off Town’s wall and flying past Cairns.

Rosler threw on both Cole and Burns for Glendon and Eastham as he shifted to 4-3-3 as Town fought to keep their automatic promotion hopes alive.

And it nearly had an immediate impact as Burns won the ball in the box but Hunter could only curl the ball straight at Holy as a golden opportunity went begging.

Town did pull level in the 80th minute as Ball managed to get on the end of Bolger’s flick-on from Dempsey’s set-piece to set up a grand stand finish.

Rosler’s men left it late as Dempsey popped up in injury time to blast home Hunter’s pull-back from the right into the net.

But there was still time for a late scare as Gillingham keeper Holy went up fro a free-kick and ended up curling the ball over the bar after Bell had failed to clear.

Gillingham: Holy, Jackson, Ehmer, Oshilaja, Hessenthaler, Donnelly, McDonald (Cornick, 79), Martin (Osadebe, 82), Parker, Rehman, Wright. Subs not used: Nelson, Herd, List, Cundle, Mbo.

Fleetwood: Cairns, McLaughlin, Eastham (Cole, 69), Pond (Bolger, 46), Davies, Bell, Dempsey, Glendon (Burns, 69), Grant, Hunter, Ball. Subs not used: Urwin, Brannagan, Nirennold, Schwabl.

Referee: Christopher Sarginson.