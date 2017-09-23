MATCH REPORT: Fleetwood 2 Southend 4

Southend made the perfect start as Simon Cox diverted Stephen McLaughlin’s set-piece home in just the third minute as Fleetwood’s troubles on set-pieces continued.

Fleetwood’s Amari’i Bell bravely levelled as he was taken out by Mark Oxley as he nodded in Aiden O’Neill’s long ball-up from the back but the game was turned on its head as referee Carl Boyeson, who made some questionable decisions throughout, made the right call to send Aiden O’Neill off as he pulled Ryan Leonard back as he attempted to run through on goal just after the half hour mark.

With Fleetwood down to 10 McLaughlin struck as he rifled home with Ranger scoring the third from the spot just before the half-time whistle.

Rosler responded by withdrawing striker Wes Burns for George Glendon as Fleetwood tried to get a foothold on the midfield after O’Neill’s red had left them a man down in the middle.

But Ranger fired in the Shrimpers third from the penalty spot after he was felled in the box by Nathan Pond, though the Town skipper looked to have been hard done by.

The second half was less enthralling than the first as Southend sat back on that lead though Bobby Grant went close to getting 10-man Town back into it.

Fleetwood had blunted Southend’s attack until late on when Jermaine McGlashan popped up with a searing strike in the 87th minute.

Devante Cole added his sixth of the campaign as he diverted in Hunter’s cross from the right in the 90th minute but it was not enough to stop Phil Brown’s men ending a run of nine games without a win and ending Fleetwood’s unbeaten home start with Town now conceding 15 in their last five games.