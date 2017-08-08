MATCH REPORT: Fleetwood 1v Carlisle 2 AET

Uwe Rosler’s history boys failed to add another record to their resume as Town’s quest for a first-ever spot in the second round of the League Cup rolls on.

Fleetwood have never made it past the first round of the cup and failed once again despite a late-show at Highbury as League Two side Carlisle dumped 10-men Town out of the competition.

Rosler’s old Manchester City team mate Curle’s side caused a cup upset as League One leaders Town fell foul of a late set-piece as substitute Tom Miller nodded in Danny Grainger’s corner from the right in the 101st minute.

A red card for Harvey Rodgers for lashing out put paid to any hopes of a Town comeback.

Fleetwood boss Rosler made six changes to the side that beat Rotherham 2-0 in the opening League One game of the season on Saturday.

Ex-Carlisle man Kyle Dempsey, his central midfield partner George Glendon, Saturday’s two-goal hero Conor McAleny and left wing-back Amari’i Bell all moved to the bench with forward Bobby Grant and skipper Nathan Pond rested completely ahead of Saturday’s game at Northampton.

Harvey Rodgers made his debut on the right of the back three as Joe Maguire came in for Bell, Markus Schwabl and young Burnley loanee Aiden O’Neill come into the centre of the park, with forwards Devante Cole and Ash Hunter handed starts.

The League Two side took a deserved lead in the 22nd minute as Shaun Miller’s chip from the left corner of the box took a deflection before looping over Alex Cairns at the League One leaders’ home fortress.

Carlisle looked comfortable but Town still had flashes of higher league quality with Carlisle keeper Jack Bonham ensured his side went into the break ahead as he pulled off a sensational fingertip save to divert Ash Hunter’s injury time effort away from goal.

In the second half it was Fleetwood keeper Cairns’ turn to keep his side in the tie as he managed to thwart Lambe after Miller had sent him one-on-one with Jamie Devitt’s big appeal for a penalty also waved away by referee Graham Salisbury.

Fleetwood looked sharper after the introduction of former Carlisle player, midfield dynamo Kyle Dempsey and star striker Conor McAleny and were level soon after the double entrance as they started to look more creative in attack.

Leeds loanee and man of the match Lewie Coyle charged down the right flank before chipping the ball into the mix for Jordy Hiwula to bundle in his first goal for the club.

McAleny had added an edge of quality and momentum looked to be in their favour but it was Carlisle who ended normal time strongly with Cairns pulling off a double stop to deny Mark Ellis.

Fleetwood came straight out of the blocks in extra time though they could not make their dominance pay and Carlisle substitute Tom Miller punished the hosts as he powerfully nodded home Danny Grainger’s corner.

Town debutant Harvey Rodgers marked his first start since his summer switch from Hull with an early exit as he picked up a red card to leave Fleetwood to face the second half of extra-time with 10-men.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Rodgers, Bolger, Eastham, Coyle (Godswill, 76), Schwabl (Dempsey, 61), O’Neill, Maguire, Hunter (McAleny, 61), Hiwula (Burns, 90), Cole. Subs not used: Neal, Bell, Glendon.

Carlisle United - Bonham, Liddle, Ellis, Parkes, Grainger (c), Lambe, Joyce, Jones (Adams 111), Devitt (Cosgrove 90), S Miller (T Miller 65), Bennett (Hope 70). Subs - Bacon (GK), Salkeld, Egan.

Referee: Graham Salisbury.

1711 (571 away)