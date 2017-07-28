MATCH REPORT: Fleetwood 1 PNE 5

This time last year Uwe Rosler was watching from the stands just hours before he took over the reins at Highbury but it was not a happy anniversary for the Town boss.

Rosler saw his side lose 4-3 to Wigan at Highbury almost a year to the day and was officially appointed the day after.

But despite taking an early lead Fleetwood fell to a 5-1 defeat to PNE in their final pre-season clash.

Cian Bolger opened the scoring with a trademark bullet header but after impressing in the first half the tide soon turned once North End levelled just before the half-time whistle.

The Championship side built on Paul Huntington’s 45th minute header as goals from Tom Barkhuizen, a Daniel Johnson penalty, substitute Daryl Horgan and a Lewie Coyle own goal put Town to the sword.

Fleetwood boss Rosler made 11 changes to the side that lost 3-1 at Tranmere Rovers as he brought back the side that beat North End’s new Championship rivals Bolton 2-0 last Saturday.

North End started brightly as Sean Maguire’s left-footed effort crashes into the post and out to safety after Daniel Johnson had drilled the ball straight at Cairns.

But Town grew in confidence as the minutes ticked by with Grant forcing Hudson to tip the ball over the bar and Town took the lead from the resulting corner as Glendon whipped the ball in for a trademark Bolger header.

Hiwula had two chances to double Town’s lead as he capitalised on some questionable defending from the Championship side to firstly chip the ball just wide of the right stick and then pounced on a loose pass but blasted the ball straight at the 19-year-old shot-stopper when one-on-one.

Then it was Town’s turn to uncharacteristically capitulate at the back as a mix-up between Bolger and Coyle on the right left Robinson in acres of space but he failed to hit the target or test Cairns as he curled the ball round the right post.

PNE’s new boss Alex Neil was not pleased with the referee when a communication error between skipper Pond and Cairns lead to the keeper rushing out of his goal, clearing the ball but also sending Maguire tumbling to the floor.

PNE’s in-form new striker Maguire got in again but his effort was stopped by Cairns.

But North End kept knocking and finally got their reward just before the break. Johnson’s corner from the right saw Huntington fly through the air and nod the ball towards the corner, it took a slight deflection but Huntington didn’t need asking twice from that subsequent set-piece on the opposite side as Johnson played it short to Robinson who teed the giant defender up to end Cairns’s mammoth pre-season 265 minute run without conceding a goal.

That goal galvanised North End and they nearly took the lead in spectacular fashion just moments after the restart as Browne’s long distance effort whirled in the swirling wind and torrential rain before crashing onto the top of the bar and into Cairns’ arms.

Maguire went close once again but it was one of his fellow forwards and former Town hit-man Barkhuizen who rounded Cairns to finally give the visitors the lead in the 54th minute.

From there the Championship side took control and when Pond felled Maguire in the box Daniel Johnson put the game to bed after the referee had pointed to the spot.

Horgan added a fourth and it was a Lewie Coyle own goal that made it five as Town ended pre-season with a defeat.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Bolger, Pond (Rodgers 73), Eastham, Coyle, Glendon, Dempsey (Schwabl 84), Bell (Ekpolo 82), Hiwula, McAleny, (Cole 75) Grant. Subs (not used): Nirennold, Burns, Hunter, Crellin.

PNE: Hudson, Fisher (Vermijl 80), Huntington, Spurr, (Davies 69) Cunningham (O’Connor 86), Pearson, Browne (Harrop 61), Barkhuizen (Horgan 69) Johnson, Robinson, Maguire (Doyle 80). Subs (not used): Boyle, Grimshaw, Pringle, Earl, Roberts.

Referee: Michael Salisbury (Preston)

Attendance: 2,108