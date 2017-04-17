MATCH REPORT: Fleetwood 1 Millwall 0

Fleetwood Town cut the gap on second-placed Bolton to just one point as Ben Davies’ late first-half header secured a vital three points at Highbury.

That header came in first half injury time to move Fleetwood to within touching distance of Bolton who face Bury tomorrow night.

Millwall should have taken the lead in the fifth minute as Ben Thompson’s long range effort beat Fleetwood keeper Cairns but crashed into the left post with Gregory firing the rebound straight at the Town shot-stopper.

The Lions roared again moments later with Morison blasting the ball at Cairns from an angle on the right with Byron Webster also firing straight down Cairns’ throat as Millwall bombarded Town in the opening stages.

Fleetwood had a rare attempt on goal as Bobby Grant blasted over after neat work by George Glendon and David Ball on the left as Millwall went close once again with Shaun Hutchinson nodding a set-piece just over the bar.

The visitors threatened again from a set-piece situation as Shaun Williams’ corner from the right fell to the feet of skipper Morison at the back post but his effort was just tipped away by Cairns as Neil Harris’ men continued to dominate.

Millwall countered with Jed Wallace storming down the left flank before teeing-up Gregory in space in the box but his strike clattered into the right post and out to safety with O’Brien blasting over moments later and that was all before the clock even hit 25 as the Lions did everything but score at Highbury.

But as the half developed Fleetwood managed to get more possession and get the ball down and play with Grant forcing King into an acrobatic diving save from a free-kick.

Fleetwood’s confidence grew and the Lions were nearly the architects of their own downfall as McLaughlin’s cross in from the right was back headed by Hutchinson under no pressure with the ball flying towards goal before Webster got in ahead of Burns to clear off the line.

Grant curled a slick short corner routine with Ball over the bar from the left with Davies nodding a Glendon corner way wide as Fleetwood’s resurgence continued.

Bell whipped the ball in from the left but his cross was just nodded out ahead of Burns by a yellow shirt.

Another well-worked set-piece routine saw McLaughlin fizz an effort just past the left post after Glendon and Brannagan combined from the corner.

And it was from a standard set-piece routine that Fleetwood finally broke the deadlock. Mahlon Romeo had needlessly fouled Bell on the left flank with Glendon whipping the subsequent free-kick into the mix for Davies to run on to and nod in his first Fleetwood goal.

Millwall made a change at the break with defender Hutchinson replaced by Jake Cooper but it was Fleetwood who started the stronger.

Burns wriggled his way towards the back line and forced King to tip his angled effort over but Millwall continued to push forward to keep their play-off push intact with Gregory forcing Davies into a last-ditch block on the line.

Rosler switched things up in the 56th minute presumably due to an injury to Bell on his 100th game for the club as the full-back made way for Nirennold who took McLaughlin’s spot at right wing-back with the Northern Ireland international moving over to Bell’s position.

Rosler took Burns off in the 61st minute and pushed Bobby Grant up front with Dempsey coming on to fill the right midfield role and Brannagan moving over to the left.

Millwall should have pulled level but Cairns came to Town’s rescue as he pulled off an incredible one-handed save to stop Cooper’s goal bound header.

The Lions went to three up front for the final 15 minutes as they chased the game with O’Brien joining Gregory and Morison as they tried to get an equaliser.

But some fierce defending from Nathan Pond and a last gasp Cairns save from Calum Butcher ensured the Lions were tamed as Town clinched another huge three points.

Fleetwood: Cairns, McLaughlin, Eastham, Pond, Davies, Bell (Nirennold, 56), Brannagan (Schwabl, 87), Glendon, Grant, Burns (Dempsey, 61), Ball. Subs not used: Urwin, Davis, Hunter, Woolford.

Millwall: King, Martin (Ferguson, 77), Hutchinson (Cooper, 46), Williams, Thompson (Butcher, 82), Gregory, Romeo, Wallace, Webster, Morison, O’Brien. Subs not used: Archer, Cummings, Worrall, Onyedinma.