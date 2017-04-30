MATCH REPORT: Fleetwood 0 Port Vale 0

It was never in their own hands but Fleetwood’s faint hopes of automatic promotion were dashed on the final day.

Town fought right until the bitter end to try and topple Bolton but with Phil Parkinson’s men starting the day with a two point cushion and hosting a Peterborough side that were already on the beach it was always going to be a mammoth ask.

In the end the Wanderers stormed to a 3-0 win while Town, despite their best efforts, had to settle for a 0-0 draw with Vale who were relegated to League Two.

But now Uwe Rosler’s side face another shot at promotion as finishing fourth sees them now face fifth-placed Bradford in a two-legged semi-final on Thursday at Valley Parade with the second leg at Highbury on Sunday.

Rosler made one change to the side that beat Gillingham 3-2 last weekend with Bolger coming in for skipper Nathan Pond as he continued his return from an ankle injury.

Fleetwood made a rapid start with Davies wasting a free header at the back post as he nodded Glendon’s cross in from the left wide of the right stick.

Town were forced into an early substitution as player of the year Bolger had been nibbled at several times in the opening 15 minutes by a hoard of piranha-esque yellow shirts and hobbled off with what looked like a recurrence of the ankle injury he picked up earlier this month in the 2-0 defeat at Oldham.

That exit paved the way for club skipper Pond to make his entrance to rapturous applause.

Vale had already lost Jj Hooper to injury before Bolger limped off for Town and Michael Brown was forced into a further change as a clash of heads between Grant and Pugh left the Vale man with a gaping head wound that saw him head down the tunnel and never return.

Fleetwood dominated possession but could just not find a way through with Davies nodding another header wide of the right stick.

Hunter’s deceiving cross from the right was just tipped away by the diving Fasan with the shot-stopper on task to stop another Hunter effort moments later as the striker pounced on a poor Vale clearance in the whirling winds to hammer the ball at his legs.

Journey’s hit song Don’t stop believing might have echoed around the ground at half-time but Town’s automatic promotion hopes continued to fade away as Bolton

increased their lead over Peterborough.

Relegation scrapping Vale came out with renewed impetus and nearly took a shock lead early in the second half as a wobble at the back let the visitors in.

Kelly’s cross in from the left caused chaos at the back with Davies only clearing the ball onto the shins of Turner but the ball fortunately cannoned wide of the right post.

Rosler took McLaughlin off and threw Cole on with Hunter shifting into a right wing back role and Town started to up the ante with Davies firing past the right post from distance, Grant having a fine 30-yard effort tipped round the post by Fasan and Pond nodding a wicked Hunter cross from the right just wide at the back post.

But Vale were not going down without a fight and Eagles forced Cairns into a dramatic late save as he came to Town’s rescue.

The game opened up in the final 15 minutes with Town and Vale both going for the jugular.

It was enthralling for the neutral as the game escalated into an end-to-end all out attacking clash with Grant twice going close but when Town actually rippled the back of the net as Dempsey whipped the ball to Eastham at the back stick but he was judged to have been offside when he bundled the ball home and Town had to settle for fourth.

Fleetwood: Cairns, McLaughlin (Cole, 62), Eastham, Bolger (Pond, 16), Davies, Bell, Dempsey, Glendon (Branngan, 74), Grant, Hunter, Ball. Subs not used: Urwin, Brannagan, Burns, Nirennold, Schwabl.

Port Vale: Fasan, Purkiss, Streete, Hooper (Kelly, 13), Foley, Pugh (De Freitas, 22), Turner, Tanser (Cicilia, 73) Smith, Reeves, Eagles. Subs not used: Mehmet, Kiko, Shalaj, Bikey.

Referee: Ross Joyce.

Attendance: 4733