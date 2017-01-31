Late action from Fleetwood Town on deadline day

Fleetwood midfielder Nick Haughton has joined National League North side Salford City on loan until the end of the season.

Haughton has already enjoyed a loan spell at the non-league club this term but has secured a deal to return to Salford just before the transfer window closed on deadline day.

Fleetwood have also released 21-year-old Scottish midfielder Thomas Grant.

Grant joined the club in March 2016 and made three appearances for the first team last term but has not featured so far this season and it is understood the player and club have reached an agreement to end his stay at Highbury.