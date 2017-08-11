Kyle Dempsey column: New season is full of promise

I think if you are a Fleetwood fan and you watched the game against Rotherham on Saturday it is an exciting time.

You look such a better player when you have options around you.

It makes life so much easier in midfield when you just look up, you have a pass and you can just release it straight away.

Our front three – Conor McAleny, Bobby Grant and Jordy Hiwula – are attack-minded and we just kept going and going.

It did not take Conor long to settle in. He got his two goals and was different class. That is why we have brought him in.

The other new players, like Jordy, Lewie Coyle, Harvey Rodgers and Aiden O’Neill have settled too.

As I found out last year, this is a dressing room you can settle into really quickly and for a new player that is massive.

Saturday’s win and the performance really showed what we are going to be about this season.

As a Championship club coming down, a lot of people would have thought Rotherham could turn us over but I think we proved we can deal with team like that.

I think it was a really promising start and a few people probably caught the eye.

I started alongside George Glendon in central midfield.

We played together quite a bit throughout pre-season and as young lads we get on and are always talking.

George is one of my best mates here and we had that connection straight away.

In training we are always linking up well. I think the gaffer (Uwe Rosler) has seen that and that is why he has given us the chance to start the season.

This season I have a new number – Jimmy Ryan’s number eight shirt.

Last year I had a good season as 34, so that number will always give me personal pride. I normally take 22 because that was my number at Carlisle in 2014-15.

That was probably my best season on a personal level, though last season here at Fleetwood was my most successful as part of a team.

But this is a big season for me and I see eight as a big number in football, so after taking that shirt I hope to prove to be a big player at Fleetwood.

Hopefully I can continue Saturday’s form throughout the season.

We are top of the league, and although we’ve only played one game the win it gives you confidence going into the next one.

Hopefully we’ll keep on building as a team.