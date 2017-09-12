Kelly wants Fleetwood to dazzle under lights

Many a floodlit victory fuelled Fleetwood’s top-four finish last season and assistant head coach Rob Kelly is relishing another battle under the lights against Bury at Highbury tonight (7.45pm).

After a last-gasp Ash Hunter penalty ensured Saturday’s North West derby with Oldham finished 2-2, Town entertain another Greater Manchester outfit tonight.

Fleetwood Town fans support their team

And Kelly wants the Cod Army to be their 12th man once again with Bury, like the Latics, set to bring a sizeable travelling support.

Kelly says the players and staff appreciate the rise in vocal support as they bid to keep their unbeaten home record intact.

He said: “Wherever you are, a game under the lights I always think has an added edge. Hopefully the weather will be half-decent.

“Bury will bring a few, like Oldham did, and certainly since we have been here our supporters have created a good atmosphere home and away. Our away support is vocal and has increased.

“We really appreciate that and at home under the lights I’m expecting a good atmosphere. Our players thrive on that.

“Our support has gone up and the noise they make behind the goal has been so much better. If they bring a few it creates a tingle and that is what you are in the game for.”

Lee Clark’s Bury opened the season with a 1-0 victory over Walsall but are winless since. The Shakers’ summer recruits include experienced striker Jermaine Beckford and former Blackpool defender Tom Aldred.

And Kelly believes they will be challenging at the right end of the table come April.

He added: “They have a good squad, which is very competitive, and they are also trying to find some consistency to the way they play.

“They have a good manager and they have had some heavy investment .

“They probably will be a team when they find their winning formula.

“They will be challenging in the top half of the table and maybe even pushing for a top-six finish.”