Kelly’s simple aims for Fleetwood side

Score more goals and concede fewer – that is the “nice and simple aim” for Fleetwood Town assistant Rob Kelly.

The club head into the Bury game tonight with five of their six established first team attackers already off the mark in all competitions.

Ash Hunter’s injury time leveller in the 2-2 draw with Oldham saw him join Conor McAleny (two), Devante Cole (four), Jordy Hiwula (one) and Wes Burns (one) on the scoresheet.

Bobby Grant is yet to find the net so far but Kelly says the forwards are not just judged on goals but their all round play as he encouraged goals from everywhere with defender Ash Eastham nodding in Town’s first goal on Saturday.

But Kelly is also keen for Town to shore up at the back after letting in five in their last two – a 3-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers and draw with Oldham.

He said: “More goals and less goals conceded, that is our aim - I keep it nice and simple.”

On having five of the six off the mark he said: “Long may it continue and we keep scoring.

“Goals will also come from elsewhere.

“It is great Ash Eastham scored from a set-piece.

“We know Cian is a threat from set-pieces Baily (Cargill) scored in the Checkatrade Trophy, Godswill Ekpolo scored, Lewie Coyle has come very close a couple of times.

“Again it is great that your strikers are scoring because that is what people outside of here judge them all on.

“We have certain criteria we judge them on not just scoring goals, other things as well because of the way we play, if suddenly defenders, midfielders or wing-backs are scoring great as well - goals from everywhere!”

One of those forwards, summer signing McAleny, has been out of action with an ankle knock since the 1-0 win at Northampton last month.

Kelly says he is back in full training but did not reveal whether that means he will feature tonight. He said: “Conor is back in full-time training.

“We will see how he is today.”

Last season Town used a rotation policy with their forwards and often in midfield roles.

Kelly says that will continue in this jam-packed September schedule but that it is a case of freshening things up rather than weakening the side.

He said: “I think it is just common sense.

“There are so many games that it is difficult to expect all players to go Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday – 90 minutes, 90 minutes, 90 minutes.”