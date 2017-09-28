How Rosler restored Fleetwood’s confidence

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler is pleased Town’s confidence has been restored but says they must not get carried away by Tuesday’s 3-0 win at Bradford.

Fleetwood bounced back from conceding 15 in five League One games to keep a clean sheet and become only the second side to beat the Bantams on their home turf in 35 league games.

But with Charlton, who are a point and a place above Town in seventh, heading to Highbury on Saturday, Rosler said: “The only period when I felt we could concede was after half-time. I think in the end they had a lot of shots from outside the box.

“We gave the players simple tasks on Tuesday. We told them to man-mark people and be responsible for that man. Sometimes when things are not going your way you need to give simple tasks to players.

“I think they get a lot of confidence by executing them, then you work yourself into the games, which we did.

“To pull that off against one of the best footballing teams in the division, in front of 20,000 people pushing them forward, is fantastic.

“But we don’t get carried away because Charlton is waiting on Saturday.

“We know how good we can be when we are on top of our game but we also saw in the latest performances (the heavy defeats by Portsmouth and Southend) how poor we can be. On Tuesday we saw the good Fleetwood.”

Rosler (below) says the key to the victory was going back to basics and building confidence by accomplishing simple tasks, something he hopes will continue this weekend.

He added: “I think the whole team was impressive, the whole team. They way they defended, I think they all believed they could get a clean sheet.

“We played in blocks – closing down, pressing and winning the ball.

“And when you have pace and technical ability up front, you can run at people. There is so much space you are always a threat and that is what we did very impressively on Tuesday.

“I think the body language of everybody on that pitch, including the bench, was completely different than in the last game.

“I think that is what confidence does to you but you have to work for your confidence . I think the players did really well by realising what we are.

“That was the main thing on Tuesday – realising what we are, going back to basics and executing those tasks well.

“Earn credit, earn confidence – and the longer the game goes we have a chance to win.”

“That is what we did.”