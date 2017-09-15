Hiwula: Bury match can be springboard

Jordy Hiwula is relishing another tough test at Fratton Park after getting off the mark for Fleetwood Town.

It was an eventful Tuesday night for the 22-year-old on-loan Huddersfield forward as he recovered from missing a penalty to net twice in Town’s 3-2 win over Bury.

Hiwula says that win has given the team confidence as they prepare to face Portsmouth tomorrow.

He said: “Portsmouth is a big club. You’ve seen what they have done over the past years, but I feel we can go down there and try to get something from the game.

“We are working hard and training well. We just need to touch up on a few things and we will be a very good team.

“We got three points at home and I think we can build on that.

“I think it will be another tough game but I feel like we will go there and give them a game.”

Hiwula’s penalty miss and two goals all came in the first 28 minutes on Tuesday ,then Bury fought back to make it 2-2 before the break.

Ash Hunter restored Fleetwood’s lead but they survived a last-gasp Jermaine Beckford penalty miss to clinch the points.

And Hiwula says he was glad he got a chance to make up for the penalty miss.

Hiwula added: “We got the penalty. I put it over the bar but I felt like I played well in the first half.

“I just told myself to carry on going and if I have another opportunity I will put it away. I was just hoping I’d get another chance against them and I scored.

“I just had to wipe the penalty from my memory straight away and I’m glad my chance came as soon as it did.

“I thought we needed the three points at home and I felt the boys did well. We conceded two goals from set-pieces but overall I think we have done really well.

“I think we showed a lot of character in the second half to come out and win the game.

“I would have been really disappointed had the penalty gone in – all our good work would have gone to waste.

“We are glad that it went over the bar and on to the next one.”

And Hiwula says that the Cod Army helped Town battle back in the second half and that their support boosts the lads, who remain unbeaten at Highbury in the league.

He said: “The fans always have a massive impact when you see them behind the goal in the Memorial Stand. That gave us a lift in the second half.

“That is what they need to keep doing, coming down in their numbers and giving the boys a lift.”