Hiwula a hit back on Uwe’s Fleetwood team

Fleetwood forward Jordy Hiwula says his game has come on in leaps and bounds since he reunited with Town boss Uwe Rosler.

The on-loan 23-year-old has so far netted four league goals and says Rosler, his former coach with the Manchester City youth set-up, has helped him grow as a player offensively and defensively.

Hiwula said: “I feel my game has improved a lot, not just going forward but tracking back as well. I feel I’m adding more to my game.

“Uwe has helped me a lot and has helped the front line a lot by telling us where to drop into. Whatever he says we just have to take on board and keep adding it to our game.”

Hiwula insists he has not set himself any targets for the season, adding: “I like scoring goals and I’m just going to keep trying to get into positions to put the ball in the net.

“I work on trying to get between the defenders and getting my first touch out of my feet. I feel I’m playing really well and the only target is to stay in the team

“I just need to keep working hard and keep doing the things I’m doing.”