Grant: Thank boss Rosler for festive feelgood factor

Fleetwood midfielder Bobby Grant hailed boss Uwe Rosler for his impact at Highbury, who go into Christmas eighth in League One and just two points outside the play-off zone.

Town spent much of last season battling it out at the wrong end of the table and the club didn’t complete its escape from the drop until the final day of the campaign.

Rosler took over just three days before the start of this season, after Steven Pressley’s shock resignation, and now Town are entering the festive fixtures on the back of an eight-match unbeaten run.

They have won their last seven at Highbury and so will go into the home games against bottom three clubs Bury on Boxing Day and Oldham on New Year’s Eve full of confidence.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Swindon preserved their proud record of having scored in every league game this season and Grant is in no doubt about the secret of their success .

The midfielder said: “I think we have to give massive credit to the manager.

“Since he has come through the door the standards have really gone through the roof on and off the training pitch.

“We go into training, we enjoy it, we enjoy playing the way we want to play and there is a lot of energy in the team.

“I think you can see that in the results and it is no coincidence that we have scored in every league game.”

The Liverpudlian is in his second season at Town and has already racked up 73 appearances. He has four goals this season to add to last season’s 11 and is clearly happy at the club.

He added: “It is hard work on the training pitch, but we’re playing with confidence and knowing that every player on that pitch knows their job.

“The manager has made it clear that if you are not doing that job you will not play.”