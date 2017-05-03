Grant: I wouldn’t have believed this last year

This time last year Bobby Grant was celebrating scoring one of the goals that kept Fleetwood in the League One – but the midfielder is happy to swap that feeling for the “unbelievable” position Town are now in as they bid for promotion to the Championship.

Grant, 26, opened the scoring in Town’s 2-0 final-day win over Crewe to ensure survival last term. The last League One fixture this year ended in a 0-0 home draw with Port Vale which left Fleetwood fourth and looking forward to a play-off semi-final with Bradford City.

Grant says belief in the camp is strong as Town aim to beat the Bantams over two legs and secure a trip to Wembley to face Scunthorpe or Millwall on |May 20.

He said: “It is all right scoring goals to keep us up, but I’d swap that all day for this type of season.

“When I came back in the summer I never believed we would be where we are. That is credit to the manager Uwe Rosler, Rob Kelly, Barry Nicholson, David Lucas and all the staff.

“They came in and have given us the belief and the platform to go on and achieve something.

“People would probably have been betting on us to go down or to be struggling again.

“I can only give credit to the manager, staff, players and everyone around the club. They have all been outstanding and really positive, which really does help the team.”

And Grant credits the turnaround in fortunes to head coach Uwe Rosler.

He added: “It’s his attention to detail and the standards he sets. I’ve said all along those standards are so high that if we do what he wants us to it is hard to fail.

“If every player buys into it, like we have this season, there is no reason why we can’t achieve more.

“The manager has instilled a belief and an attitude that we need to go to the final whistle.

“We are not a team that can take our foot off the gas because if we do we will get punished.

“We have to keep our tempo up and our work-rate up, and there are lads on the bench who can keep that going.

“We didn’t get the result we wanted against Port Vale but overall we are delighted with a play-off place.”