Grant: Cod Army will keep chasing Wanderers

Bobby Grant has issued a warning to second-placed Bolton Wanderers; we won’t stop chasing you.

Sheffield United were crowned League One champions after Bolton slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Oldham Athletic on Easter Saturday.

With the Wanderers facing a derby clash against Bury on Tuesday night Town could climb to within a point of them if they beat Millwall this afternoon to set-up a thrilling final run-in.

With just three games left to go, Town cut their deficit on Bolton from seven points to four points thanks to Friday’s 2-1 win at Peterborough United.

Grant says Town will not give up until it is mathematically impossible to clinch that second automatic spot.

He said: “We are still chasing the top two. Obviously we can’t catch Sheffield United but we are still chasing Bolton.

“If we turn our back and say we are not chasing Bolton we should not be in football.

“While it is still mathematically possible to catch them we will keep going.”

There will have been no Easter eggs for the Town players this weekend given the quick turnaround from Good Friday’s game at Peteborough United that saw them surpass their 74-point target ahead of today’s clash.

Grant says the game is huge given that sixth-placed Millwall are five points behind them and only a point ahead of Southend United in seventh.

He said: “You ask any player; they want to be on the pitch – they would rather be on the pitch than the training ground so we will get prepared and go again against Millwall.

“It will be a tough game but if we conduct ourselves properly like we do at home we can beat anyone.

“We will prepare properly, keep our feet on the ground and we will be looking to beat them at home.

“They are one of our rivals; if we can get the three points against them it is a massive step to what we want to achieve.

“It was a massive win on Friday; it keeps us in there, we are four points behind Bolton now. It was all about getting to our target and we will sit down when we get to the training ground; we will set another one and go from there.”

And Grant praised front two Ash Hunter and David Ball for their role in the win at Petebrorough, especially with Ball unselfishly squaring for Grant to open the scoring.

He said: “I thought first half we were outstanding; the front two, Ash Hunter and David Ball, they set us off. I thought they were brilliant, the work rate, even though they never scored.

“He (Ball) is not a selfish player, he understands that I was in a better position.

“Our front two, the work rate they showed for the team off the ball, on the ball, they thoroughly deserved a goal.

“(In the second half) they played kamikaze football and threw everybody forward. They are going to have chances because it is hard to stop that.

“If we would have got our counter-attacking a bit better in the second half we could have had a couple more chances; it was all about us grinding out a result.

“First half we should have been out of sight.

“The manager (Uwe Rosler), being a striker, is very critical when it comes to that because if you put those chances away in the first half the game is dead and buried.

“We rode our luck towards the end but we got the three points.”