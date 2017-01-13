Glendon: Why Fleetwood is right move for me

Fleetwood Town’s latest recruit George Glendon said the club’s impressive facilities were the main reason why he wanted to make his loan move permanent.

The 21-year-old, whose loan deal from parent club Manchester City ended this week, signed for an undisclosed fee yesterday.

The Manchester-born midfielder has put pen to paper on an 18-month contract and the club has the option of an extra year.

Glendon revealed a host of clubs had been interested in his services but he knew Fleetwood was the right move.

“I’m very pleased,” he said. “There was a bit of a delay but now that it’s confirmed I’m glad it’s all done.

“The set of lads we have here is great and the gaffer had a massive influence as well.

“I’ve always been a City fan, and while I know Uwe Rosler (Town’s head coach) used to play for them that wasn’t really a consideration.

“The facilities here are really, really good and that’s what impressed me most.”

Glendon, a former captain of City’s elite development squad, has become a regular starter for Fleetwood in the past two months and has made 16 appearances to date.

He linked up with City’s academy at the age of five and has represented England at under-17 level, but until joining Town he had never featured in a senior game.

Glendon is still waiting to score his first senior goal but has been one of the first names on Rosler’s teamsheet since Jimmy Ryan’s foot injury in November opened the door to League football.

He added: “At the start I don’t think the loan was with a view to signing permanently, but as I started to play more and more I began to enjoy it a lot more.

“It was a big decision to move away from Manchester City and there were some other clubs interested as well.

“But I wanted to go where I felt the most comfortable and where I felt I would get the most games.

“I’ve enjoyed my football here at Fleetwood, so that’s why I picked them.

“I’ve been at City since I was five, so it’s a big move for me. I enjoyed every minute there but it got to the point that I had to move on for the good of my own career.”

Boss Rosler said: “We are delighted to make that loan move permanent.

“There’s far more to come from Gleno. There’s a lot of potential in him and that is our strategy – to sign players on loan, find out if they suiting us and we suit them, and then go into partnership.

“I’m very, very happy and looking forward to working with Gleno.”