Glendon’s happy he’s going to Town

Fleetwood Town’s latest recruit George Glendon believes joining the club is the right move for his career after coming to the conclusion he had gone as far as he could at Manchester City.

The 21-year-old put pen to paper on a 18-month contract, with the club having the option for an extra year, on Thursday after the club had made his loan move permanent for an undisclosed fee.

Glendon, a former captain of Man City’s Elite Development Squad, has impressed this season having made 16 appearances from the centre of midfield for the Cod Army.

And he believes making the step into professional football at this period of his career is the right move for him.

“I felt I had gone as far as I could go at City,” he said. “Perhaps I could have gone further but for me now, I think it’s about getting games under my belt and getting that league experience.

“Some might say it’s a brave move but sometimes you have to go down to come back up.

“I think the ones willing to do that end up being the ones who end up back at the top.

“Fleetwood are going places and I want to be a part of it.”

Glendon joined City’s academy at the age of five and has represented England at Under-17 level, but until this season had yet to feature in a professional game.

He has been one of the first names on Uwe Rosler’s teamsheet since Jimmy Ryan’s foot injury in November opened to door to league football.

While he admits it took a while to settle into what he calls “men’s football”, Glendon believes he is now beginning to reap the benefits of the patience Rosler showed in him.

He added: “At City you get a lot of tactical coaching. It’s not really about getting results or the three points, it’s about coaching and becoming better players.

“If I can bring that to here then it can only be a bonus.

“The physical aspect to League One surprised me a bit but quite a few people told me it would be a lot more physical than it’s actually been.

“But it’s men’s football at the end of the day so you just have to get used to it. Once you can do that, then you can go a long way.”