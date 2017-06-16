Fleetwood win the race to sign Hull City starlet Rodgers

Fleetwood Town have won the race to snap-up promising Hull City defender Harvey Rodgers.

Rodgers had caught the eye of a number of Championship and League One clubs after an impressive 20-game loan spell at League Two side Accrington last term.

But Town’s ambitious mentality helped lure Rodgers back to Lancashire as Town beat off the competition once again to secure their second top transfer target after midfielder and young player of the year Kyle Dempsey made his loan switch from Huddersfield a permanent deal earlier this summer.

Like Dempsey, Rodgers will officially join the club on a three year deal from July 1 following the expiration of his contract at Championship side Hull City.

Rodgers, has risen through the ranks at Hull and after a 10-year-spell at the Tigers is comfortable at centre-back or right-back.

But now he is ready for a new chapter and will add competition across Uwe Rosler’s defence ahead of the 2017/18 League One campaign.

And Rodgers says the club share his ambitions and that he hopes to continue his progression at Highbury next term.

He said: “I’m very excited to join Fleetwood Town. It went really well for me last season at Accrington but I feel like I need to step things up again now. I’m buzzing that Uwe and Gretar Steinsson (technical director) wanted to sign me.

“They wanted to improve me and make me a better player. They are a really ambitious club and the facilities are second to none. I’m very ambitious and I want to come here and improve myself.”