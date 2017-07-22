Fleetwood Town take first half control in friendly

Half-time: Fleetwood Town 1, Bolton Wanderers 0

A goal by recent signing Jordy Hiwula separated the two sides in this pre-season friendly at Highbury against a Bolton side newly promoted to the Championship

Hiwula got on the end of an Amari Bell lef-wing corner to slot the ball past 'keeper Mark Howard.

Fleetwood looked much the better side in the first 45 minutes, with Alex Cairns barely tested in that spell.

While Hiwula got his name on the score-sheet, another newcomer Conor McAleny was an influential, lively figure in midfied.