Fleetwood Town swoop for Everton youngster

Fleetwood Town have signed Everton forward Michael Donohue from Premier League side Everton.

The 19 year-old will initially link up with Paul Murray’s Development Squad but started pre-season training with head coach Uwe Rosler’s first team and a number of other promising development squad players.

Donohue, like Town’s other development squad capture Harrison Biggins, had been on trial with Fleetwood before agreeing a switch.

The two youngsters featured for Paul Murray’s development squad in Town’s penalty shoot-out win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in May.

And now Town have secured both of their signatures after the successful trials with Murray saying free transfer Donohue is one to watch.

He said: “Michael can play in a number ten position and on both wings. He reminds me of an old school winger who likes to get past a man and get good deliveries into the box.

“In training he is very professional and has been brilliant with us in the bounce games he has played for us. We’re looking forward to seeing him develop at Fleetwood Town.”