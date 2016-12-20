Fleetwood Town’s festive signing session

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler and his players are hosting a special Christmas signing session at Highbury today.

The first team signing session runs from 4:45pm-6pm in the Red and White’s cafe.

A club spokesman said: “Fleetwood Town can confirm that all fans who attend the first team signing session at Highbury on December 20 will receive 20 percent off ALL merchandise in the club shop.

“The event takes place in Red and Whites Café at Highbury Stadium between 4:45pm – 6pm, with the club shop open until 7pm.

“Jim’s Bar is also open, so come down and meet Uwe Rosler and his first team squad.”