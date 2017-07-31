Fleetwood Town chief re-elected to FA Council

Fleetwood Town chief executive Steve Curwood has been re-elected onto the FA Council for another season.

Curwood took on the role for the 2016/17 season and has been re-elected for the 2017/18 campaign alongside fellow League One club Charlton Athletic’s chief executive Katrien Meire following a ballot of the EFL’s 72 Clubs.

The elected duo are the two non-EFL Board members on the six person panel.

The remaining four places on the council will be filled with representatives from the EFL Board, with EFL Chairman Ian Lenagan being joined by Burton Albion’s non-executive director Jez Moxey, Calisle’s John Nixon and Scunthorpe United’s chief executive James Rodwell.

It has also been announced that Rodwell will continue to represent EFL Clubs on the FA Board for the 2017/18 season.

Following recent FA governance reforms, the EFL is now able to nominate only one representative to the board and Rodwell’s appointment was confirmed unanimously at last week’s EFL Board meeting.

In addition, the EFL and the Premier League will jointly appoint a third board member to represent both organisations in due course.

Rodwell was first appointed onto the FA Board in 2016 and has been an EFL Director since 2013.

He will continue to fulfil these roles alongside his duties at Scunthorpe United.

Rodwell said: “I am delighted to have been handed the opportunity to once again represent my colleagues from across the EFL on the FA Board. It is an honour to have their backing and I look forward to representing the EFL’s interests and its Clubs in this role.”

In addition, Rob Coar (Blackburn Rovers) and Jez Moxey will represent the EFL on the Football Regulatory Authority while Cliff Crown (Brentford), Ian Lenagan, John Nixon and James Rodwell will sit on the Professional Game Board.

Further Committee appointments will be confirmed in due course.