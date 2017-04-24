Fleetwood Town call on Cod Army to celebrate the season so far at Highbury tonight

Fleetwood Town have called on the Cod Army to come out in their numbers and celebrate the season at the annual Fans’ Awards Night in Jim’s Bar at Highbury tonight.

The full first-team squad will be in attendance at the stadium from 6.30pm-7.30pm to meet and greet the fans and chairman Andy Pilley says it is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the season so far with Town already guaranteed a League One play-off spot as the race for automatic promotion goes down to the final day.

Town are two points off second-placed Bolton with a one more game of the regular season to play as Rosler’s men host Port Vale at Highbury and the Wanderers entertain Peterborough on Sunday as the race to join Champions Sheffield United in the Championship next term goes down to the wire.

Pilley said: “This will be a fantastic opportunity to recognise the efforts of (head coach) Uwe Rosler and the squad.

“I’m sure our fans will turn up in numbers and make it a great night.”

Fans had the opportunity to vote for their player of the year, young player of the year, goal of the season, fan of the year and Junior Cod Army player of the year last week and the winners will be unveiled tonight.

Strikers Ashley Hunter and David Ball have most nominations for goal of the season, with three each on the shortlist of 10.

Ball’s goals at Highbury against Charlton, Shrewsbury and the last-gasp leveller against Southend are all in the running, while Hunter’s strikes at Millwall, Bristol Rovers and at home to Walsall are also in the running.

Bobby Grant’s effort against Northampton at Highbury, Devante Cole’s goal at Scunthorpe, Kyle Dempsey’s strike in the home defeat to Bolton and Conor McLaughlin’s first-time effort in the 2-0 win at champions Sheffield United complete the shortlist.

Watch all the goals at www.youtube.com/watch?v=bd4SjoYcPsA