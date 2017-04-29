Fleetwood Town boss turns up heat on promotion rivals

Uwe Rosler says the pressure is off his Fleetwood Town side going into tomorrow’s final day.

Town are two points behind second-placed Bolton Wanderers with just one more clash remaining of League One’s regular season against Port Vale.

For their part, Wanderers host a Peterborough United side in mid-table.

If Bolton do slip up Town will need to beat Vale to join Sheffield United in the Championship.

It will not be an easy test with Port Vale fighting for their lives in the drop zone, a point off safety.

There is added bite to the fixture given that, in November’s reverse fixture, Town’s Jimmy Ryan sustained a foot injury that left him sidelined until this month.

Loanee striker Chris Long was also sent off in a game that Vale won through Alex Jones’ controversial last-gasp effort.

Rosler said: “Everything points in the direction of Bolton but you never know in football.

“The only thing that we can do is play with that intensity and belief that we played at Port Vale in November and aim to win the game.

“Anything else and we will see. It is not in our hands, it is in the hands of Bolton Wanderers to lose it.

“I hope we can write the final chapter of the book in a very positive manner because people always remember the last game of the season and people always remember the last page of a book.

“That is important for us; we are finishing this season well and hopefully our season will end on Sunday.

“From our side there is only the pressure that we want to play well.

“I want to beat Port Vale because of the circumstances of the previous game.

“I was pleased with a lot of things (at Vale Park). I think we were really hard done by in that game.

“We started off losing one of probably our best players for the whole season by a really bad tackle; the player was not even booked.

“We ended up with a player who punched the ball with his hand in the goal, unpunished and unseen by the referee. What made it even worse that we got a deserved red card in the end.

“But we played one of our best away games and I said to the boys if we play that way on Sunday there is only one winner – us – because you don’t get away with that twice.

“There is no guarantee that we will win but I said to the boys if we play a similar way like we played at their place then it will be very likely we win the game.”