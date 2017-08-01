Fleetwood swoop for Premier League club Burnley youngster O’Neill

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler believes Burnley midfielder Aiden O’Neill will strengthen his central midfield department after the Clarets youngster agreed to join Town on a season long loan deal.

The 19-year-old Australian has made five appearances for Premier League side Burnley, coming on as a substitute against Liverpool and Chelsea, and starting the EFL Cup exit at Accrington Stanley 12 months ago.

But after the arrival of Ashley Westwood from Aston Villa in January, he fell further down the pecking order and went out on loan to Town’s League One Oldham Athletic, where he made 15 appearances for John Sheridan’s side as they staved off the drop to League Two.

Burnley have since added Jack Cork to their ranks, and the Brisbane-born teenager will now further his experience with Rosler’s side.

He will now compete with Kyle Dempsey, George Glendon, Markus Schwabl and Jake Sowerby for a spot in Town’s central midfield as he goes straight into contention for the season opener against Rotherham at Highbury on Saturday.

Rosler said: “Aiden is a player who we have had on our radar for quite some time. “He is 19 years old, but he is far more matured than his age.

“He will add things to our team that we need, he is athletic, well skilled and we must give compliments to the coaching staff at Burnley for that.

“He is very ambitions, a good lad and I’m delighted to get him to us – I’m sure our department in central midfield will be strengthened.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Aiden.”