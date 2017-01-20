Fleetwood swoop for Burns

Fleetwood Town have forked out what is believed to be a hefty six figure sum to secure the services of former forward Wes Burns from Championship club Bristol City.

Burns enjoyed a successful 14-game, five goal spell at the end of last season to help Town beat the drop and has now sealed a permanent switch to the Fylde coast joining on a three and a half year deal.

The 22-year-old Welshman started the season on loan at SPL club Aberdeen but having failed to fire in the league and only netting once in a Europa League qualifier for the Scottish outfit he returned to Ashton Gate at the start of this year.

The forward will go straight into the German’s squad for Saturday’s League One clash at Coventry and Burns wants to have the same impact at Highbury that he did last term.

He said: “It’s been a long process to get the deal done and get things over the line, but now that it’s been finalised its good to be able to concentrate and get back to the form I was in last season.

“Hopefully I can come back and show exactly what I’m about – as I did last season.

“It’s not been a brilliant start to the season for me. But I know coming here I’m used to the players, I’m used to the set-up, the training ground, the stadium - and I know what to expect from the fans, so hopefully I can knuckle down and get firing quickly.

“I can’t wait to get out there – it’s been a long process to get here and hopefully I can get on the pitch for Saturday and start producing the same sort of performances as I did last year.”